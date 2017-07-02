Any of the new girls from Casa Amor who have failed to seduce a man will be kicked off the island immediately.

But that's not all...

The girls in The Villa will also have a chance to stick with their previous man or forge a new couple with one of the new boys. Again, any new boy not picked leaves Love Island. Savage.

None of the couples will know what their other partner has decided to do – if they stick together, then they will return to The Villa stronger than ever. If they both pick new partners, then they will each carry on with their new relationships.

However, if one half of the couple chooses to stay and the other chooses to recouple, then that means the person who tried to remain true will be left single at the end of the night... and we all know what that means. Goodbye!

Could this be any more dramatic? Maybe not having an episode on Saturday was worth it after all...

Love island continues this Sunday at 9pm on ITV2