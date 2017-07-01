Love Island fans don't know how they'll get through Saturday without a new episode
Why can't it be seven nights a week?
Published: Saturday, 1 July 2017 at 8:00 am
Saturday used to be the best day of the week. No work, no commitments, no worries. But this year there's a problem, because Saturday also means NO NEW Love Island.
Fans of the ITV2 show aren't sure they will be able to cope without a new episode this Saturday – as usual, all that's on tonight is a roundup of the week's action at 9pm.
The next proper Love Island instalment is on Sunday at 9pm. For some, that's just too long to wait.
Check out the poll ITV2. The people have spoken.
Prepare the petition!
It's not as if any of us really has anything better to do on a Saturday night, right?
Love Island continues on Sunday *sobs* at 9pm on ITV2. Saturday's round-up The Weekly Hot List is at 9pm tonight.
