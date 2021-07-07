Love Island intruder removed from villa after breaching security

ITV has confirmed that an intruder had to be removed from the Love Island villa in Majorca yesterday after managing to breach security.

The channel said that the trespasser hadn’t come into contact with any of the islanders, which would obviously have compromised the coronavirus bubble.

ITV’s statement read: “Last night a security breach was identified, and an intruder was removed from the villa with immediate effect. The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern.

"As part of our stringent COVID safety measures, the villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew."

Tonight’s episode of Love Island will air later than usual so as not to clash with the vital Euro 2020 semi-final clash between England and Denmark – but it’s shaping up to be another dramatic episode.

The episode will see the girls return to the villa from brunch to meet new islanders Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court, who will go on their first dates tonight, sharing each course of a three-course dinner with a different guy.

And the episode will also see Aaron having doubts over his connection with Sharon after he tells her he didn’t like the way she dealt with last night’s drama.

