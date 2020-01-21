But there's a hidden secret in the Hideaway that RadioTimes.com discovered when we visited the villa out in South Africa - and it's very naughty indeed.

The brand new 'vibey' Hideaway has a secret compartment hidden away for our Islanders to find.

The far left pink velvet panel on the Love Island Hideaway walls is actually a secret cupboard, likely to be stocked with secret treats for our Islanders (should they hopefully find it).

Elsewhere in the Hideaway lies an outdoor shower and a jacuzzi, which are both yet to see anyone use them.

It seems new girl Rebecca has her eyes set on Callum during her date on tonight’s show.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Rebecca boldly said: “I’ve come in here to find someone. I’ve not come in here to mess about. I’m ready to go in there and step on people’s toes.”

She added to Connagh later: “I’m not going to tell people who I want or why I want them.

“I’m not scared in the slightest. I’ve got to do what I need to do.”

With Rebecca now on the scene, we may see far more of the Hideaway in days to come…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2