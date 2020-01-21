Meeting in the Hideaway, Rebecca explained she wasn’t afraid to tread on Shaughna’s toes.

“I am planning on taking at least one of their men,” she said, “You’ve got to do what makes you happy, regardless of if you upset someone.”

Callum replied: “You took me by surprise to be fair. My heart rate went right up. I was shaking honestly.”

But while Shaughna tries to smooth things over with Rebecca, the 21-year-old newcomer is keen to keep her cards close to her chest.

Shaughna explained: “I’m a little bit stressed. I think I’d be weird if I wasn’t stressed over it… “You do you, but don’t leave me in the dark.”

“I’m with you on that,” Rebecca responded. “See what happens… I don’t think I’d go for a guy if I didn’t think they liked me. I can’t help who I’m going to like. I can’t help the way that I’m going to feel.”

She later added to Connagh: “I’m not going to tell people who I want or why I want them.

“I feel like they’re threatened, absolutely.”

With a game of dares seeing Rebecca kiss two boys of her choosing, will she make it clear who she’s after?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.