However, that turned out not to be the case, with Gemma explaining to RadioTimes.com and other press before she entered the villa that she didn't plan to "go in there and sort of be like, 'Oh you know my dad was a footballer,' because I'm not really that type of person".

When Gemma Owen entered the Love Island villa, many expected her to make it known straight away that she is the daughter of former footballer Michael Owen .

She continued, saying that "I think if they asked me, 'What do your parents do?' I'm not going to keep it a secret. I'd be honest and sort of say, but it's definitely not something that I'm going to go in there bragging about. I think I'll only address it if people ask me."

There have been a number of occasions where conversation has turned to sport or Gemma's life back home and it's seemed like the cat might finally come out of the bag, but each time the shoe has failed to drop and the islanders have remained none-the-wiser.

Now, in a RadioTimes.com exclusive poll, fans have given their thoughts on when Gemma will make the big reveal – with over 30 per cent saying she will never get around to it.

The winning prediction was that Gemma would reveal her famous father this week, with 39.7 per cent of Twitter respondents saying they thought the news would break sooner rather than later, although only 12.1 per cent thought it would be tonight.

Meanwhile 16.4 per cent thought it would happen "Only in the final", which would surely make for one almighty reveal for the departing islanders.

However, with Gemma's ex boyfriend Jacques now in the Villa, we have to wonder whether the clock might be ticking on how long her the identity of her dad will remain under wraps.