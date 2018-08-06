"Rumour has it you've been a bit of a naughty boy, can you clear this up?" Flack asked the uncomfortable couple.

"Yeah there's been stuff in the papers but what's come out in the papers we've dealt with and it's a very small part of what we've done since coming out," Frankie responded.

Samira also commented: "Obviously it's been a bit difficult, but obviously we're positive now and it's fine."

Some viewers were unsure if the pair had just confirmed the rumours or not…

However, others were more concerned that Flack’s line of questioning was unnecessarily prying...

Especially bearing in mind Flack’s recent cancelled engagement to Andrew Brady...

But others defended Flack, reasoning it was a relevant question for reality stars who’d agreed to put their personal lives under scrutiny.

But however harsh the line of questioning, Frankie and Samira still seem like a solid couple on Instagram...

And, hey, if it doesn't work out with Frankie, perhaps Samira will set her sights on a certain former EastEnders star...