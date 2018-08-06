You see, the This Morning host had a message for runner-up Laura Anderson, who had previously admitted she fancies him...

"Hello Laura, Eamonn here, but you knew that already,” Holmes said in a covert message from the This Morning studio.

"Thanks so much indeed for your lovely words of admiration. You made an old man very happy. And talking about happy, I'm happily married to the lovely Ruth [Langsford].”

However, it was then that Eamonn’s inner-Wes took over: “But she's not a lovely all the time and the question is, could I be happier with someone else? Because there are times like these when you start to consider..."

It was then that Eamonn's grafting was cut short by the arrival of his missus. "Erm, what are you doing?” a non-plussed Ruth asked her husband. "Are you trying to crack on with that Laura? You know I'm loyal babes… Don’t mug me off on here!”

And for many fans, this was the best moment of the entire 2018 series...

And although it looks like Eamonn won’t be re-coupling any time soon, it turns out he has been in contact with Laura off-camera.

When asked by Reunion host Caroline Flack if Eamonnn had slid into her DMs, Laura replied: “In a nice way, he just said, 'thanks for the love and I support you.'"

Is this a bit snakey on Eamonn's part? Would that be the sort of behaviour we could expect if he ever entered the villa? Guess there's only one way to find out...