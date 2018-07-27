Instead, the two islanders leaving the villa will be decided by the contestants themselves.

A text arrives in the villa tonight (Friday 27th July) that reads: "Islanders, tonight each couple will secretly vote for one couple that they think should be dumped from the island.

"You must now discuss in your couples who you are going to choose and why, before submitting your decision via text. You must not discuss your decision with anyone else. The couples with the most votes face being dumped from the island #thefinalcountdown"

Although we have no idea who goes, what we do know is that while Josh advises Kaz to debate the "pros and cons of each couple", Paul muses that there are "so many variables" when it comes to deciding who they want to leave.

After one couple departs the villa, just four will remain and make it through to Monday night's live final.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2