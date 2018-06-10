Fans of the show were NOT happy when they discovered they'd have to go without their nightly dose of grafting.

Some weren't sure what to do with their evening.

And some actually felt muggled off, to be honest.

And it was just as bad for those who tried to catch up later.

It wasn't ALL bad news for those who were tuning in.

But others were just eager to get on with the story.

Never fear, Love Island fans. The lack of a new episode is more than made up for with a double dose of Love Island drama of a Sunday night.

First there’s a brand new episode to get us up to speed on what’s been happening in the villa over the weekend.

And then Caroline Flack is back to talk about all the drama on spin-off show Aftersun, which airs straight after Love Island on ITV2.

Sorted.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm