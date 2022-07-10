Love Island's Coco 'left Married at First Sight cast for ITV series'

But the reality contestant almost served us a different form of drama this summer, with the 27-year-old reportedly set to take part in another dating show.

Coco Lodge is certainly stirring the pot on Love Island since entering as a new Casa Amor addition.

The 27-year-old is said to have started filming for the new series of Married At First Sight UK when she got the call for Love Island.

A source told The Sun: "Coco was all set for the next series of MAFS. She'd shot about a week's worth of content - costing upwards of £5,000 - and bosses were looking forward to seeing her on the show."

A representative of Channel 4 declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Coco Lodge in Love Island 2022 ITV

Coco might only have just joined the Love Island 2022 line-up as a Casa Amor bombshell, but she's wasted little time in making her presence felt in the villa following a dramatic recoupling.

The new contestant was chosen by original cast member Andrew Le Page after she managed to turn his head from previous partner Tasha Ghouri.

But Andrew soon lived to regret his decision back in the main villa, calling things off with Coco and trying to fix things with Tasha.

He told Tasha that he’d only recoupled “out of anger” after hearing she’d bad mouthed him.

Of course, his plan backfired in a big way when Coco told Tasha about all the explicit antics they'd got up to in the Casa Amor villa.

Meanwhile, there was also heartbreak on the cards for Paige Thorne following the Casa Amor recoupling, who decided to stay with Jacques before discovering that he’d been unfaithful with one of the Casa Amor bombshells.

