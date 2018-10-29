Not only are things still going strong with Calvin Klein model Jamie Jewitt, the 27-year-old cemented herself as the nation’s sweetheart by regularly taking part in charity work and eschewing the usual tooth-whitening endorsement career path several of the Love Island alumni take.

Now, after keeping out of the spotlight (apart from the odd celeb bash here and there), Thurlow is making a return to television as the star of her very own documentary.

In ITVBe’s What Camilla Did Next, the former humanitarian worker will embark on a solo mission to Cambodia to offer viewers insight into her charity work.

Thurlow previously worked in the country with mine clearance charity the HALO trust.

The show will also look at how the reality TV star uses her newfound fame to bring attention to good causes.

Her relationship with Jewitt, 27, will be explored in special documentary.

The pair were hit by split rumours after it emerged Jewitt had been ‘overly flirty’ with ex-girlfriend Sarah Stephens while at a Silent Disco in New York.

While not directly addressing the rumours, the pair looked happier than ever last week when they attended a celebrity event hosted by Fearne Cotton and Cath Kidston.

Elsewhere in Love Island news, Jessica Shears and Dom Lever have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos, with only a few guests and OK! magazine attending.

Love Island Jess and Dom (Getty)

But the other couples of Love Island series three haven’t had such a happy ending, with third-place pairing Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes now at each other’s throats on Twitter, accusing each other of being “bitter”.