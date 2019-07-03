Love Island sends Michael's new girl Joanna and his ex Amber for "a catch up" over a cup of tea
When Joanna and Amber leave the villa together for a chat about Michael, will fireworks ensue?
Amber returned to the main villa from Casa Amor on Tuesday night to find former partner Michael coupled up with new girl Joanna, and it's safe to say the two girls are currently not on the best terms.
So what do the Love Island producers do? Let them have their space and get used to the new situation? No, of course not – they send them out of the villa together for "a catch-up".
Amber and Joanna, you are going out for a catch up. Please get ready to leave the villa. #storminateacup
Presumably the producers are hoping fireworks ensue, but at least it doesn't sound like they'll be fuelling the flames with alcohol. Instead, it appears the girls will be chatting over a nice soothing cup of tea, so perhaps they'll come back best of friends.
No, us neither.
Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2