For those returning to the villa, some have been finalists in their original seasons while others didn't get a chance to make a lasting connection, but they're hoping that'll soon change.

One of those Islanders ready to find love again is Catherine Agbaje, who was last on screens back in 2023 and was certainly a highlight for plenty of viewers.

But why is she heading back to the villa now? Read on to find out more about Catherine, including her thoughts on Scott two years on...

Catherine Agbaje key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Catherine Agbaje. ITV

Age: 24

Job: Social media influencer

Location: Dublin/London

Instagram: @catherne_agbaje

Who is Catherine Agbaje?

Catherine Agbaje is a social media personality who originally appeared on Love Island in 2023, and she previously worked as a commercial real estate agent.

Catherine was part of the season's OG line-up, and had quite the journey up until Casa Amor stirred up trouble between her and other Islanders.

While coupled up with Scott for most of her time in the villa, she returned with Elom from Casa Amor, whom she left the villa with when they were dumped in brutal fashion.

What season of Love Island was Catherine Agbaje on?

Catherine appeared as part of the original 2023 line-up in season 10 - which aired from 5th June to 31st July 2023.

Other cast members that season include Tyrique Hyde, Whitney Adebayo and Molly Marsh. Jess Harding and Sammy Root were eventually crowned the winners of the season.

What happened between Catherine and Scott?

Catherine and Scott. ITV

Catherine and Scott were a strong pair when they coupled up, even in spite of constant questioning from their fellow Islanders about Scott's interest in her.

However, their connection didn't prove strong enough as Catherine returned from Casa Amor alongside Elom, with Scott opting to remain single.

Since their villa days, the pair seem to have remained close and are still good friends.

In an interview with Heat, Catherine was asked how she would feel if Scott entered the All Stars villa, to which she replied: "Never say never."

She continued: "Obviously, we've built a friendship in the villa, we carried it outside the villa. He's been busy, so I haven't really seen him."

What happened between Catherine and Elom?

Catherine and Elom called it quits just days after they were dumped from the villa, with insiders claiming they "struggled to make it work in the real world and barely saw each other" after the show ended.

What has Catherine Agbaje done since Love Island 2023?

Since her Love Island days, Catherine has officially graduated from university, having postponed attending her original ceremony in favour of the villa.

She has remained active on her social media and has set up a YouTube channel, in which she shares vlogs and beauty tutorials.

Why is Catherine returning for Love Island All Stars?

Catherine wants to find love again and wants to give Love Island another shot "because it works".

Since originally appearing on the show, Catherine has learnt that she would often "take the opinions of [her] friends a lot" and now does more things for herself.

She wants to rely on her gut feeling and just be herself.

Love Island All Stars starts Monday 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

