Love Island 2023’s Haris shuts down rumours he dumped ex for show

The 21-year-old TV salesman will be making his Love Island debut on Monday – however since the full line-up was announced earlier this week, Haris’ ex-girlfriend and influencer Courtney Hodgson took to Instagram to label him the “biggest game player going”.

Love Island star Haris Namani has hit back at rumours that he dumped his ex-girlfriend to go on the show, revealing that he’s “shocked” by the claim.

“Leaving me for a TV show,” she wrote in the comments to Love Island announcing Haris in the line-up. “I called it from the second he left me.”

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of his debut on the ITV2 show, Haris spoke out about their former relationship.

ITV / Lifted Entertainment

“So basically, the situation I had with Courtney, we were seeing each other throughout Summer, then it came after Summer, like September time to the start of October and I said to Courtney, ‘I don’t think it’s going to work out.’

“After a few months, I never saw a future with Courtney, you could say, or like even bringing her home – she never met my mum or dad or my two sisters or my brother. I didn’t think it would have [happened] anyway. And that’s it.”

He added that the influencer sees their relationship from “a different view”.

“You could probably say she was a bit more interested in me than I was in her. I’m a bit shocked to be fair, but there’s nothing else I can say on that one.”

As for whether he told his ex that he was going on the show, he said that he didn’t and that he’s entering the South African villa to find “the one”.

“So basically with Courtney, obviously we had a few memories, but obviously I didn’t see her as being the one, so that doesn’t mean that I can’t come on here and try find the right one.

“I’m obviously coming on here to try and find the right one because Courtney was out of the picture.”

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

