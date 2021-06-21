First look at all the Love Island 2021 contestants in new promo clip

The Love Island 2021 cast is officially complete, with ITV unveiling the full line-up of sexy singletons ready to mingle in the Mallorca villa this summer.

For those of us who’ve been holding out for the long, hot summer to kick off, there’s now a teaser featuring all of the Love Island 2021 contestants to whet our appetites as the start date approaches.

From luxury events host Aaron Francis to model Shannon Singh, check out the islanders looking to find love in the promo clip below.

This year, Love Island has cast its first ever disabled islander, with PE teacher and former England PD (Physical Disablity) cricketer Hugo Hammond heading into the villa.

Born with clubfoot, the 24-year-old from Hampshire played cricket for his country around the world and now teaches PE at a secondary school.

Joining Hugo on the hunt for love when the show returns next week is waitress and marketing student Liberty Poole, who calls herself a “social butterfly” and is looking for “a tall, alpha male, confident – a cheeky chappy sort of guy”.

Also in the line-up for love is water engineer Jake Cornish from Weston-super-Mare and fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi.

Laura Whitmore returns to host this year’s Love Island, while her husband Iain Stirling narrates the series once again.

We may know the full cast of islanders headed into the villa on Monday but fans can be sure there will be bombshells on the way, so keep you eyes on our guide to the cast in order to stay on top of all the latest contestants news.

Love Island 2021 starts Monday 28th June on ITV2.