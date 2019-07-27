Molly-Mae, who entered the villa in the early weeks, got tearful for the second time in as many days as she spotted some familiar faces walk through the door. After breaking down on her final date with Tommy, she was overcome with emotion again when embracing her mother and sister.

Anton, meanwhile, was seen giving his dad a big bear hug with his mum Sherie-Ann, who made a popular appearance on Aftersun earlier in the series, also expected to show up at the villa.

Although, he had better be on his best behaviour as Belle's mum Karen and famous actor dad, Tamer Hassan, were on hand to greet her. The Football Factory star has already spoken out about his daughter's other half, and was far from impressed by his behaviour after the massive row the pair had at the Island Club.

"I am now doubting Anton’s feelings for Belle and that makes me an unhappy dad! On the outside Belle would not tolerate that behaviour," he told The Sun.

Elsewhere, India greets her mum with a huge hug, and Ovie leaps for joy as he spots his loved ones.

One relation who won't be making an appearance is Tommy's brother Tyson Fury.

The professional boxer – the best known of all the current islanders' family members – has reportedly declined to take part in the show after being approached by Love Island bosses.

The family reunions come ahead of one final dumping in the lead up to Monday's final. All islanders were instructed to vote for the couple they'd like to send home, a twist that left three couples – India and Ovie, Belle and Anton, and Curtis and Maura – vulnerable. The public have been voting for the pairing they want to save, with one final couple due to be sent home during Sunday night's episode.

Who will it be? Tune into Love Island on Sunday 28th July at 9pm on ITV2 to find out.