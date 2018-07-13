Well, apparently not.

A source tells RadioTimes.com that there are no immediate plans to show the footage to anyone in the villa, with poor old Laura still left in doubt what actually happened on that date.

So at the moment, Laura and Jack’s relationship is in tatters and Georgia is still shouting down anyone who questions her “loyalty”. Meanwhile Ellie just about ready to show Gee how they sort out their differences on a night out in Newcastle, the islanders are still none the wiser about what actually happened on the date.

More like this

Jack Georgia Love Island

Of course we at home know the truth – because thanks to the magic of Love Island’s own VAR (aka “watching back the footage from the previous episode", as demonstrated on Sunday's episode of Love Island: Aftersun) most fans have concluded that Jack’s version of events is accurate. He went in for a cheek kiss, accidentally hit the lips then pulled away, before Georgia tried to pull him back down for another kiss.

Of course, it could be that the truth will out eventually – there are a couple of new boys coming into the villa, who might have watched the kiss on TV, or the producers could change their mind and send in the clip later – but for now, there’s no sign of this argument being solved any time soon.

Advertisement

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm