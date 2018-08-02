Well now, since leaving the villa, the doctor has explained the real reason behind his redness - and it turns out it's actually due to a medical condition.

Speaking to Sky News, Alex explained: "I do take sunburn very seriously. Unfortunately I have a skin condition where I take medication which makes me very sensitive to the sun.

"Even though I was absolutely lathering myself in Factor 50, I did get a bit pink."

Dr Alex George - Love Island (ITV)

The A&E doctor also revealed that he has plans to return to his NHS job at Lewisham hospital once the initial post-Love Island buzz dies down.

Love Island winners Dani and Jack, meanwhile, have also been busy planning for life after the villa. They've already announced that they plan to get married next year.

"Like my mum said to me so many times, ‘When you know about someone, you just know’," Jack told The Sun. "And now I know what she’s talking about. I just know that’s what we want to do.”

During the Love Island final - which peaked at a massive 4.1 million viewers - Jack and Dani received 79.66% of the final vote.