All will lead up to their looming nuptials, where they must make the important decision to say 'I do' or 'I don't'. With the UK season recently coming to an end, the anticipation for more Love Is Blind is at an all-time high.

So, let's get to know more about the upcoming season of Love Is Blind.

When does Love Is Blind season 7 start?

Love Is Blind kick starts on Wednesday 2nd October, with the first batch of episodes becoming available on that day.

This will be followed by new episodes each Wednesday, going from the pod squad's journey to the altar.

Who is in the Love Is Blind season 7 cast?

The cast of Love Is Blind season 7 have not yet been revealed. But watch this space, as it won't be long before Netflix unveil the upcoming pod sqaud!

Love Is Blind season 7 hosts

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be returning as the hosts of Love Is Blind, guiding the couples through a journey they have never experienced before.

As ever, they will likely meet the singles in the early stages of the experiment before popping back up again on their pre-honeymoon and later at the wedding dress and suit fittings.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Netflix

Is there a Love Is Blind season 7 trailer?

Not yet. Keep this page bookmarked as we will update you with the latest as soon as the trailer becomes available!

