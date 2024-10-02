Is beauty really in the eye of the beholder? Or is love and romance a little bit deeper than all that? This social experiment aims to answer these all-important questions, but for now, let's learn some more about this year's Love is Blind contestants.

As usual, they come from all walks of life, but there might be a couple of surprises in store...

Love is Blind season 7 cast

Bohdan

Bohdan for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 36

Occupation: Tech sales

Instagram: @bohdango

A Ukrainian refugee, Bohdan is proud of his heritage.

"My parents brought me to [this country], so I think I’ve made them proud by fulfilling what they came here to do," he tells Tudum. He says it's important to him that a future partner embraces his heritage and that they're not a picky eater.

"If you're just eating chicken nuggets all day and not open to trying other foods, then I don’t want it," he said.

David

David for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Project manager

Instagram: @ew.daviid

After six years at sea, former Navy officer David is back on land and ready to settle down."I want to find my person, delete the dating apps, and just start living my life with the love of my life," he said.

Garrett

Garrett for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Quantum physicist

Instagram: @garrettjosemans

When it comes to love, there's a level of science involved, and no one knows that better than quantum physicist Garrett. "I have not had any luck on the dating scene," he said. "I’ve worked myself into this corner where I don’t put any effort to meet women." Outside of work, he enjoy spearfishing — but will he catch any luck?

Jason

Jason for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Loan officer

Instagram: N/A

Jason says he spent his twenties "wasting time on the wrong girls," but now he's hit the big 3-0, he's hoping to settle down and start a family. "I’ve been very timid and not entirely put myself out there," he admits. But if he wants a partner, one thing he might want to improve is his texting game. He said: "My worst habit is being a terrible texter. I’m not great at communicating when I’m busy."

Leo

Leo for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Art dealer

Instagram: @leo_braudy

When Leo isn't running his family's art-dealing business, he's embracing his spirituality. "I’m really into yoga and meditating," he said. "I have a real crunchy part to me which people don’t often see day-to-day." While he usually goes for "girly girls" Leo is keeping his options open.

Nick D

Nick D for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Real estate agent

Instagram: @nicholasdorka

It's fair to say that dormer American football player and current real estate agent Nick is feeling pretty confident about things. "I’m the perfect version of myself right now, and the next step in this journey is to find the perfect wife," he said. Most important for him is to find a woman who will "add value" to his life.

Nick P

Nick P for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Commercial real estate brokerage

Instagram: @poppapugh

Nick is a hopeless romantic and is looking to switch up his dating strategy to find a future wife in the pods.

A proud father to his 9-year-old child, Nick said: "I've only formed deep connections with women who've checked off the physical box. I've been looking for 'the one' through the wrong lens."

He hopes to find someone who will fully embrace him and his child. "He's my why," said Nick. "Every step he takes, every amount he grows, in any fashion, I am completely tickled."

Perry

Perry for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Realtor

Instagram: @lifeof_perry

After six months of single life in DC, Perry has been seeking other options for finding a life-long partner. Having dated for years trying to find that "special person", it hasn't always been what he had hoped for.

"I showed up to an online dating date, and she was a completely different person," he said. "I just went on with it and we had a nice time. I didn't ever call out the elephant in the room."

Ramses

Ramses for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 35

Occupation: Programme associate at justice reform non-profit

Instagram: @ramsesprashad

Ramses has plenty of experience in love, having been married once before. "My first marriage came to an end because, ultimately, we just grew in different directions, and it was what was best for both of us," he said.

Four years on, Ramses is healed and is heading into the experiment with an even clearer understanding of the woman he wants to spend his life with.

Raymond

Raymond for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Consultant

Instagram: @usray_today

After planting roots in DC, Raymond is searching for a life-long partner who can appreciate all sides of his personality.

"I just want people to know that I'm a complex human being," he said. "I love that I'm multiracial, so it's kind of hard to put a tab on me."

Stephen

Stephen for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Electrician

Instagram: @officialrichardson

When it comes to love, Stephen hasn't always been able to make it work past the two year mark, which has pushed him to find a long-lasting connection in the pods.

"My type is a woman who wants you, but doesn't need you," he said.

Tamar

Tamar for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Video editor and animator

Instagram: @tay2themar

For Tamar, he always seems to find the "right one" at the "worst time", which has left him curious about dating less conventionally. Enter Love Is Blind!

Tim

Tim for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Web content strategist

Instagram: @timdrakegodbee

"My friends have always joked that my dating life has been like a reality show," said Tim. "They're like, 'Oh, Tim's dating someone else this year!'"

But Tim is on a mission to find his soulmate, as he believes family and marriage are the most important things one can do in their lifetime.

Tyler

Tyler for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Account manager

Instagram: @tylerlfrancis

If someone in the pods manages to make Tyler laugh, they will have his love forever, bonus points if she is a horse girl as Tyler would love to "gallop off into the sunset with his soulmate".

"I used to ride horses professionally, and now I do it for fun," he said.

Alexandra

Alexandra for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Producer

Instagram: @prettylilbyrdie

Alexandra hasn't had the best luck when it comes to love, but she isn't giving up and is hoping to find a "tall and fine" gentleman in the pods.

Ally

Ally for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Master esthetician

Instagram: @servingfacefirst

"I've yet to find 'the one' because I've settled for less than I know I deserve now," said Ally ahead of her Love Is Blind appearance.

Ally is proud to come from a diverse family, so she is attracted to those who are all about cultural exploration and who enjoy eating different kinds of food.

Ashley A

Ashley A for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Marketing director

Instagram: @ashleyadion

Ashley is a ride-or-die for the people in her life, and she is looking for a man who can be the same.

"I haven't found someone who protects my heart the way they protect their own," she said.

Ashley W

Ashley W for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Health and wellness educator

Instagram: @ayyeashleyy

After embarking on a journey of self-acceptance during the pandemic, Ashley has finally been able to embrace her confidence and raised her standards.

"It took me a long time to find my worth and be at peace with my alone time."

Brittany

Brittany for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Esthetician

Instagram: @brittanynwisniewski

In the pods, Brittany is looking for a real commitment with a future-oriented partner who appreciates jet-setting and stability equally.

Dylan

Dylan for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Realtor and artist

Instagram: @drillaaa

The key to Dylan's heart is understanding and embracing her weirdness, according to her. "I'm that crazy fun friend people bring around to have a good time and do something out of their element," she said.

But after years of dating chaos, Dylan is ready to tap back into her inner peace.

Hannah

Hannah for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Medical device sales

Instagram: @hannahjiles

"I'm a very honest person," said Hannah, which has sometimes been a blessing or a curse when it comes to her dating life.

"It sometimes comes off as rude or heartless, but it's just me looking out for others' best interests. I really do have a kind heart."

Katie

Katie for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 36

Occupation: Sports marketing manager

Instagram: @kbo15_

Katie has a history of chasing emotionally unavailable men and trying to turn them into the ideal partner.

"I'm a big love bug," she said. "I want an alpha man. Someone to say, 'That's my girl, and I pick her.' I've never had anybody choose me."

Marissa

Marissa for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Lawyer

Instagram: @rissa.george

Marissa is hoping to find her "invisible string" on Love Is Blind. "We are still on our individual journeys, but hopefully he's here," she said.

Monica

Monica for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 37

Occupation: Sales executive

Instagram: @monicajadedavis

Monica wants to meet the man of her dreams and start a family, but her love life hasn't always gone smoothly in recent years.

Monica wants to find someone who makes her feel "emotionally safe" and wants to set an example for her younger sisters.

Morgan

Morgan for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Sales team lead

Instagram: @morganbrimoore

Morgan is done accepting the bare minimum in relationships and wants to find someone who can be a genuine partner.

Nina

Nina for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Journalist

Instagram: @ninazafar

For the last year, Nina has been healing from the end of a nine-year relationship with her ex-fiancé and is now ready to embrace everything Love Is Blind has to offer.

Thankfully for Nina, she has a familiar face in the pods – her younger sister Tara!

Tara

Tara for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Senior marketing manager

Instagram: @tarazafar

Tara is joining her sister Nina in the pods, and is hoping Love Is Blind will be able to spice up her currently "bland" dating life.

Taylor

Taylor for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Clean energy policy consultant

Instagram: @chinesediscobaby

For the last few years, Taylor has prioritised almost everything else above her dating life and has been foscued on "building herself up first" before she can be in a serious relationship.

In the pods, Taylor hope she can find someone who will love for her mind.

Jenny

Jenny for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Account training coordinator

Instagram: @jennyzamora

Jenny is fed up with the "useless and disappointing" dating scene in DC and Love Is Blind is her "last and final shot".

"I'm taking time to find the love of my life," she said. "I want it to last forever."

Love Is Blind season 7 will release weekly on Netflix every Wednesday from 2nd October. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

