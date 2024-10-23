That's right, the couples and singles from Love Is Blind will be reuniting after the drama of season 7 to set some records straight, update fans on their lives as well as unpack all the twists and turns that that latest season had to offer!

Seven couples got engaged by the end of their time in the pods, but only three remain together! Taylor and Garrett, Ashley and Tyler and Marissa and Ramses are all still together and preparing to make their way down the aisle – but will all go to plan?

As you get over the events of the finale, read on for everything you need to know about the Love Is Blind season 7 reunion.

When is the Love is Blind season 7 reunion?

The Love Is Blind season 7 reunion will drop on Netflix on Wednesday 30th October, just a week after the finale is released on the streamer.

It'll be released in the US at 9pm Eastern Time, which is 2am BST – so whether you're a night owl or an early bird – it'll be waiting for you!

Who will attend the Love Is Blind season 7 reunion?

While Netflix have kept details of the reunion under wraps, it's fair to assume that the remaining three couples Taylor and Garrett, Ashley and Tyler and Marissa and Ramses will be in attendance.

After much speculation, Brittany and Leo, who got engaged in the pods but were not chosen to go to Mexico with the other couples, are confirmed to be a part of the reunion.

Other couples who got engaged but split during the experiment and could appear in the reunion are Monica and Stephen, Hannah and Nick and Alexandra and Tim.

