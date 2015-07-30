Lord Sugar and fellow Apprentice candidates pay tribute to Stuart Baggs
Former stars of The Apprentice take to Twitter to share their sadness at the loss of 27-year-old entrepreneur Stuart 'The Brand' Baggs
Lord Sugar has paid his respects to the family of former Apprentice candidate Stuart Baggs, who was found dead on the Isle of Man on Thursday morning.
Twenty seven year old entrepreneur Baggs appeared on the BBC1 show in 2010 when he was 21, becoming at the time its youngest ever contestant. He made it to the semi-finals before he was fired, and today Lord Sugar said he was "one of the stand-out characters of The Apprentice".
Other former Apprentice stars have also been sharing their tributes to 'The Brand' Baggs after police confirmed they had discovered his body at a property on the Isle of Man.
2012 Apprentice winner Ricky Martin said he was "shocked" at the news, 2013 runner-up Luisa Zissman called him one of her favourite ever contestants and and 2011 winner Tom Pellereau said Baggs was probably the most memorable contestant in the show's history.
2013 winner Leah Totton recalled one of Baggs's best-known one-liners: “I'm not a one-trick pony, I'm not a 10-trick pony, I'm a whole field of ponies.”
And series ten contestant Solly Akhtar said Baggs "ruled the boardroom" during his time on the show.
2011 contestant Melody Hossaini and 2012 Young Apprentice finalist Maria Doran both added their voices online.