Other former Apprentice stars have also been sharing their tributes to 'The Brand' Baggs after police confirmed they had discovered his body at a property on the Isle of Man.

2012 Apprentice winner Ricky Martin said he was "shocked" at the news, 2013 runner-up Luisa Zissman called him one of her favourite ever contestants and and 2011 winner Tom Pellereau said Baggs was probably the most memorable contestant in the show's history.

2013 winner Leah Totton recalled one of Baggs's best-known one-liners: “I'm not a one-trick pony, I'm not a 10-trick pony, I'm a whole field of ponies.”

And series ten contestant Solly Akhtar said Baggs "ruled the boardroom" during his time on the show.

2011 contestant Melody Hossaini and 2012 Young Apprentice finalist Maria Doran both added their voices online.