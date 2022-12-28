The reality show will see six pairs island-hopping around Greece to try to gain ownership of a cash-loaded card, which they can spend on whatever they choose once in their possession.

ITVX's Loaded in Paradise has officially kicked off, and sisters Karra and Jasmine already have a plan to make sure they get control of the coveted Gold Card.

However, for the unlucky cast members who don't have the card, they'll have to rough it and work tirelessly to catch the current Gold Card holders.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Karra, 28, and Jasmine, 26, revealed how they plan to stay ahead of the other Loaded in Paradise contestants.

"Our strategy is the fact we're quick thinkers," Jasmine explained. "So, that's the strategy we're going in with - we need to act fast. And also, we know that time is money and that's our money that they're trying to spend."

Loaded in Paradise cast. ITV

She continued: "We're going to stick together, we're sisters, we support each other, we're going to be there for one another and we're going to get through this until the end."

As well as the Gold Card, the contestants are open to finding love in Greece.

Asked what they'd like to achieve while filming the show, Karra laughed: "A good relationship to take home to the UK for both of us!"

"I think for me, it's just to let loose and have fun. I've been in two really long relationships, so I'm really open to just living. I'm still in my 20s; I have time to have fun. I look after my son and, to be honest, I think I need to just let go and be me," Jasmine said.

On how the experience might impact on her physically, Karra added: "I've been on a weight loss journey and it's been really fun. However, I think four weeks doing this will really support me and I'll be taking a new body home and continuing [this journey]."

Loaded in Paradise airs exclusively on ITVX with the series now available to stream for free in full.

