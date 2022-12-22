Coming exclusively to the streaming site on Wednesday 28th December, Loaded in Paradise will see six pairs racing around Greece to take control of a cash loaded 'Gold Card.' However, only one team can have control of the Gold Card at a time.

For those lucky players, life will certainly be a party, as they get to spend it on whatever they want with the card topped up each day.

For the other contestants, however, things won't be so bright. They'll have to slum it as they work hard to catch the Gold Card holders and steal it for themselves.

As the show kicks of on ITVX, read on for everything you need to know about the cast.

Loaded in Paradise cast

Kishon, 24, and Kara, 24

Millie, 27, and Amelia, 22

Jasmine, 26, and Karra, 28

Ieuan, 22, and Kane, 21

Jamie, 22, and Guy, 21

Tommy and Ellie

Kishon and Kara

Loaded in Paradise stars Kara and Kishon ITV

Kishon, 24, and Kara, also 24, are best friends from Brighton. They've known each other for six years after meeting through various mutual friends, and since attending the same fashion college in London have grown closer, going from just "friends" to besties.

When it comes to working together as a team, the pair believe they will get on very well, although confess they will be bickering a lot.

Kishon says: “It will be carnage with me and Kara, I will be going mad if something doesn't go right. Kara is more chilled than me which might be tricky if we are up against the clock and there is pressure on us to get hold of the card. It will be fun, but there will certainly be drama.”

Millie and Amelia

Loaded in Paradise stars Millie and Amelia ITV

Millie, 27, and Amelia, 22, are best friends from Cheshire and Bury respectively.

Amelia works in a gym as an instructor and Millie is an accounts assistant at a civil engineering company.

"We speak to each other 24-7, we are on Snapchat constantly, even if we are on the toilet we will be talking, there is nothing that we don’t see or share. We are very similar and are both very bossy and opinionated so can often be sassy towards one another," Millie says.

"We have a very jokey relationship but we are super close, we’ve never had an argument," Amelia adds.

Jasmine and Karra

Loaded in Paradise stars Karra and Jasmine ITV

Jasmine, 26, and Karra, 28, are sisters from Milton Keynes.

They live together with their mum and Jasmine’s four-year-old son. Karra works as an admission officer at a university and Jasmine is a project manager for a data communications company. Jasmine has worked there for three years but her true passion is music having, been singing since she was five but never pursuing it as a career.

On why they chose to sign up for the ITVX show, Jasmine said: "Because we love luxury and we come from a family where everyone is obsessed with living a good life and they’ve come from a country which is paradise itself so it’s only fitting for us to be on Loaded in Paradise.”

Karra added: "We are all about luxury, first class everything, five star everything. Me and Jasmine thought, if we can get it for free, why not?"

Ieuan and Kane

Loaded in Paradise Kane and Ieuan ITV

Ieuan, 22, and Kane, 21, are besties from Wales and Bristol respectively.

Kane dubs them “the gay Ant and Dec” and they're both super excited about the prospect of going on their first holiday together and believe they will make a great team.

Ieuan says: “It’s us against the world. I am definitely the leader of the pact, I am more bossy and tell him what to do. Kane will just be panicking about his sweat”.

Jamie and Guy

Loaded in Paradise stars Guy and Jamie ITV

Jamie, 22, and Guy, 21, have been friends for 15 years after meeting when they were just six years old. They went to the same schools up until university, but don't get to see each other as much as Jamie studies at the University of Sheffield.

They'll be using the trip to spend some quality time together and hopefully spend lots of cash.

On why they decided to take part, Guy explained: “We just both really want to live it up because we like living the high life and this is a crazy opportunity so we want to take full advantage of that.”

Jamie added: "Who wouldn’t want a free holiday with your best mate to Greece, it was like an absolute dream when we found it we were going on the show. It literally felt like we had won the lottery.”

Ellie and Tommy

Loaded in Paradise stars Ellie and Tommy ITV

Ellie and Tommy have been in a relationship for eight months. The pair moved in together in Surrey after two months of dating.

They initially met at one of Tommy's lavish house parties. However, Ellie had a boyfriend at the time. Eventually they got together when she was single and have been inseparable ever since. Prior to being in a relationship with Ellie, Tommy said he was anti-relationships and a notorious party boy, however, that all changed when he met her.

The pair are set to join the show later on.

Loaded In Paradise will air exclusively on ITVX on December 28th with the series available to stream for free in full.

