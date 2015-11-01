They performed their routine again during tonight's Results Show alongside Jamelia and Tristan - dancing for survival for the second weekend in a row - and the judges voted unanimously to save Jamelia.

"It’s been a wonderful experience but Jamelia deserves it more than me and I really mean that, she’s a very natural dancer," Kirsty said after finding out her fate. "I did my best but it was time to go!"

"My Strictly highlight was the Viennese Waltz, it was a wonderful week and it went really well, it felt great and it was a good dance for me. I just want to say thank you to Brendan who’s been incredible and I really mean that. He’s an incredible friend and dancer and so supportive," she continued.

More like this

"When we got partnered up together I was very excited," Brendan added. "I’ve seen somebody who had no dance experience and not really any performing experience, turn it around and become quite a performer. I’m so proud of that last performance and I’m proud of you."

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1