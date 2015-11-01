Kirsty Gallacher becomes fifth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2015
The Sky Sports presenter faced Jamelia in the dance off before becoming the first female star to leave the competition this series
Strictly Come Dancing has lost its first female star. Since the start of the competition four men in a row have been sent home, but the tables turned tonight when Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher was voted out.
Kirsty and her professional dance partner Brendan found themselves in the dreaded dance off after performing a Halloween-themed Charleston to Bad Romance, which bagged just 17 points from the judges.
They performed their routine again during tonight's Results Show alongside Jamelia and Tristan - dancing for survival for the second weekend in a row - and the judges voted unanimously to save Jamelia.
"It’s been a wonderful experience but Jamelia deserves it more than me and I really mean that, she’s a very natural dancer," Kirsty said after finding out her fate. "I did my best but it was time to go!"
"My Strictly highlight was the Viennese Waltz, it was a wonderful week and it went really well, it felt great and it was a good dance for me. I just want to say thank you to Brendan who’s been incredible and I really mean that. He’s an incredible friend and dancer and so supportive," she continued.
More like this
"When we got partnered up together I was very excited," Brendan added. "I’ve seen somebody who had no dance experience and not really any performing experience, turn it around and become quite a performer. I’m so proud of that last performance and I’m proud of you."
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1