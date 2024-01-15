But while on the show, Kaz received "vulgar racist abuse" on her Instagram, with her family hitting back at trolls on her account when she was originally in the villa.

At the time, her family wrote: "We understand that a lot of you love watching the show and that people will have differing opinions. However, this does not excuse the vulgar racist abuse we have been receiving on her account!"

Three years into stardom, Kaz has adopted a way to deal with horrid messages - and it's by quite simply blocking them.

Kaz Kamwi. ITV

"I think mentally it's one I've been through already, I go through it [and] whether I was coming back on the show or not, the trolls are gonna troll," she told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"They will find something, it doesn't even matter. It could be a hair out of place, or it could be a comment, it could be anything. So I really just learned managing my socials is that you try and protect [yourself]."

Kaz's Instagram will be active while she's in the villa, with someone able to post on her behalf as ITV lifted the social media ban for the All Stars spin-off.

Reflecting on how she will deal with trolling once out of the villa again, she told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I think it's just learning how to just deal with it. And then, if I need a break from social media, my phone's going off and I'll see everyone in two weeks."

