New beau Jamie Jewitt proves he not only has a Calvin Klein model's body, but also a soft heart as he surprises Camilla with a birthday breakfast of avocado and scrambled eggs on toast. And even goes so far as to cut out the slices to read 'Happy Bday Cam' in bread! That's a talent you marry a man for.

But if that wasn't enough, the pair crank the adorable up to 11 when later on in the pool they recreate that iconic scene from Dirty Dancing.

Craig who?

As well as describing their kiss from the previous night as a "10 out of 10", Camilla admits in the Beach Hut:

“Jamie’s brownie points have now shot through the roof obviously after that. I had no idea what was happening and it was just perfect. I couldn’t feel any happier right now… I think Jamie is a very special type of person. I’ve never met anyone like him. Nobody is perfect but I’m struggling to find a fault at the moment.”

Chatting to Gabby and Amber, Camilla later admits that she wants to take things to the next level with Jamie:

“I’m a normal woman. Of course every person would want to have sex with him, I mean look at him. But we don’t know where we are at just yet and we’ve got two weeks to go. Shouldn’t I wait to find out what it’s like outside before I do that in case this is something that’s only happening in here?”

To which Gabby replies:

“I think it’s pretty clear where you’re at. No one does a gesture like that breakfast unless they really like someone. And I’ve only had positive feedback from him and only positive feedback from you. He did it because he just wanted you to be happy.”

Later the islanders throw a pool party for Camilla, and king of the totes emosh speeches Marcel steps up and gets all soppy about the birthday girl:

“Cam has been my longest serving best friend in the villa and we had a little bonding moment and from that moment everything has been delicious. Everyone has been through their ups and downs, Cam has been through quite a lot of them, but I think right now she is cranking up a little hill into a [good] place… Happy birthday Camilla!”

Then just as things look like they can't get any more amazing, Montana gets a text saying that the Hideaway is open for the night and they can all choose one couple to stay there. Guess who they pick? Jamilla of course! Camilla says:

“It’s definitely important that Jamie and I have some kind of alone time to see how things go when it’s just the two of us."

Is it too early to start buying hats?

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2.