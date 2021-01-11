It sees youngsters between the age of nine and 15, baking away in a bid to be crowned champion after many weeks spent in the kitchen.

Series six will air from January 11th, with Harry Hill and Liam Charles returning as judges. Prue Leith won't be back due to schedule clashes, however, will be replaced by Ravneet Gill.

The trio will be judging the bakes off each contestant, as they decide who should be this year's ultimate Star Baker.

But how do the junior bakers get onto the show?

As the new series returns, here's everything you need to know about the application process, and how you could be on the next series.

How to apply for Junior Bake Off

With the line-up for the 2020 series confirmed, applications have now closed.

However, for those interested in applying for the next series, this information may come in handy!

To be considered for the show, applicants must fill out an application form at junior.take-part.co.uk

Last year, applications closed on Sunday 5th April, so it's likely they will open some time after the new series and remain open until then.

Alternatively, aspiring bakers can get in touch with the Junior Bake Off team on 0207 067 4833 or email applyforjuniorbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk.

Successful candidates for the 2020 series were notified by June 2020 with filming taking place from July 2020, over weekends, and across the summer holidays.

Providing all is well given the current coronavirus restrictions, it's thought the same will apply.

Who won Junior Bake Off 2019?

The last series of the baking show took place in 2019.

Fin is the reigning champion of Junior Bake Off, after beating 19 other competitors to reach the top.

In the last episode, he was given the glass cake stand trophy after coming first against Aleena, Amal and Eliza.

They had to make iced buns, inside out biscuits and a showstopper which was supposed to represent the Junior Bake Off winner's trophy.

Speaking after his win, Fin said: "It was probably the most surreal thing that has ever happened to me!"

"The pause between announcing 'and the winner is' to saying my name seemed to go on for ages.

"I was so overwhelmed as all the other bakers ran over to hug me. I pulled myself together and took the trophy from Liam. It was one of the best days of my life!"

Junior Bake Off 2021 starts on Channel 4 on January 11th at 5pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.