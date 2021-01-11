This year's show has added Ravneet Gill as co-judge alongside former Bake Off contestant Liam Charles, after Prue Leith was forced to drop out due to a scheduling conflict.

Comedian Harry Hill is back to bring his distinctive sense of humour to the proceedings, which will be unfolding in its usual teatime slot on Channel 4 across three weeks.

Here’s all you need to know about Bake Off’s pint-sized spin-off.

More like this

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Junior Bake Off on TV?

The kid’s edition of GBBO returns to our screens on Monday 11th January at 5pm on Channel 4. Junior Bake off continues weeknights at the same time, across 15 episodes.

Who are the judges on Junior Bake Off?

Channel 4

Don’t worry, the kids won’t feel the full fury of Paul Hollywood’s icy-cold stare, with the veteran Bake Off judge bowing out the show for its junior edition.

Instead, their efforts will be judged by Bake Off series eight star and The Professionals host Liam Charles, who will be teaming up with accomplished pastry chef Ravneet Gill for this year's competition.

In 2019, Charles was joined by Prue Leith for the Junior edition, but the Bake Off judge was unable to return for this year's show due to a scheduling conflict.

“From competing to hosting and now judging, it’s insane,” Charles said. “It’s going to be great to see what the junior bakers come up with because this is around the age I started."

Who is the new judge?

Ravneet Gill might be a new face on Bake Off, but she's no stranger to cooking up tasty treats.

Gill has been working as a pastry chef for the last eight years, receiving her training from the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu network of culinary schools.

In addition to her cooking, she has also set up an organisation named Countertalk, which aims to "help connect chefs, provide education and promote healthy work environments in the hospitality industry".

Gill's first book, The Pastry Chef's Guide: The Secret to Successful Baking Every Time, was released in April 2020 and is available to purchase on Amazon.

Who is hosting Junior Bake Off?

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will be handing over presenting duties to former Celebrity Bake Off star and comedian Harry Hill – who previously rocked the tent with his 3D Biscuit Scene with Camilla Parker Bowles.

“I’m very excited to be going back in the tent and breathing the cake fumes,” he said. “I know a certain Duchess will be looking on, brimming with pride!”

Who are the Junior Bake Off contestants?

Channel 4

There are 16 contestants on Junior Bake Off this year, hailing from all over the country and each with their own special talents.

Here's a summary of the Junior Bake Off 2021 contestants:

Heat A

Sicily, 10

From: Devon

Specialty: Grand bakes

Naima, 10

From: South London

Specialties: Cake pops, lemon drizzle, scones

Henry, 11

From: Hertfordshire

Specialty: Creative concepts

Will, 12

From: West Yorkshire

Specialty: Illusion cakes

Toby, 13

From: Cambridge

Specialty: Pavlova

Zack, 13

From: Leeds

Specialties: Bread and traditional Jewish Challah

Maddi, 14

From: Gateshead

Specialty: Classic bakes, such as Victoria Sponge cake and scones

Safiyyah, 14

From: Reading

Specialties: Macarons and cheesy bread

Heat B

Fyn, 10

From: Hampshire

Specialty: Fruit cakes

Fern, 10

From: Merseyside

Specialties: Choux pastry and meringue

Sophia, 10

From: Hertfordshire

Specialty: Ukrainian recipes

Cece, 14

From: Kent

Specialty: Japanese cheesecake

Reece, 14

From: Leicestershire

Specialty: Choux pastry

Erin, 13

From: Worcestershire

Specialty: Danish pecan and maple pastries

Robbie, 15

From: Bristol

Specialties: Cinnamon buns, salted caramel

Charlie, 10

From: Worcestershire

Specialties: Plaited loaves, Battenberg cakes, Swiss rolls

How does Junior Bake Off work?

Junior Bake Off 2021 will see 16 of the country’s best young bakers, aged between nine and 15, enter the Bake Off tent where their cake-making, biscuit baking, bread and pastry making skills will be tested to the limit.

Unlike the adult version of Bake Off, the junior editions see the junior bakers face two challenges: the Technical Bake and the Showstopper.

The contestants will be split into two groups of eight and four from each group will be eliminated over the course of several heats.

Then, the remaining four bakers from each group will be pitted against each other in the final phase of the competition, where one of whom will ultimately be announced as the winner.

Advertisement

Junior Bake Off airs weeknights at 5pm on Channel 4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.