Jonny admits that things are “a little bit weird with Tyla” and tells Amber that she’s being “well off” with him.

Amber then goes off to investigate, and discovers that Tyla is “getting a little bit like ‘ugh’ with Jonny”.

“I just feel like he’s not playful enough for me,” she says. “He is just very soppy and I don’t mind soppy as long as it also comes with playfulness and manliness… I like the kisses and the cuddles and putting his arm around me and stuff but I also want him to pick me up and throw me in the pool."

Tyla tells Jonny this, in so many words, and he replies with: “It’s been a weird couple of days for me. It’s up to you, if you’re not on it then you’re not on it. I can’t make you want something if you’re not interested.”

He then accepts that he needs to step his game up. Come on, Jonny. Thought you were a grafter!

To make matters worse, tonight’s Love Island will see a new girl, Georgia enter the villa and a shock recoupling is announced.

Will Theo dare to choose Tyla and face the wrath of Jonny?

Love Island is on ITV2 at 9pm.