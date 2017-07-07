No sooner has Georgia arrived when Chris gets a text:

“Islanders, please gather at the fire pit immediately. The boys and Georgia should sit around the fire pit. The girls should stand in front of them.”

Crap. Then Marcel receives this big ole bombshell:

“Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling in which the new Islanders will pick first, starting with Georgia followed by Jamie and then Theo. Then the remaining boys will pick who they want to couple up with. #dontbeshy #gowithyourgut”

Bravo, Love Island producers! You've pulled a real blinder here.

So what's going to happen next?

Will Montana be snatched away from Alex? And will her advice for Theo to 'go with your gut' come back to bite her?

Or, will Theo decide to take revenge on 'aggy' Jonny after that fight and recouple with Tyla? Muggy Theo doesn't really have a ring to it, but something tells us Jonny is going to feel that karma pie him right in the face.

Jonny squares up to Theo

Despite Kem asking Amber to be his girlfriend, both Theo and Jamie did take her on a date, so will either of them decide to come between Kember and break them up for the 216th time?!

Or perhaps Theo will realise that after getting to know Olivia on their date, she's actually the one for him?

Surely Jamie will choose Camilla (please choose Camilla, Jamie. You must!) but what about new girl Georgia?

Georgia meets the boys before the recoupling kicks off

Before she went into the villa, she said that Theo and Jamie were good-looking - but she won't be able to choose them. However, while watching the show at home, she said that Kem "deserves more". Is she talking about herself, perchance?

We can't wait to see how this one plays out.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2.