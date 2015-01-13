“I love Australia, I can’t wait to see what voices I’ll discover,” she added in a statement released by Channel Nine ahead of the show’s fourth series.

Meanwhile, pop princess Kylie remains devoid of a spinning red chair to coach from, choosing to focus on her own world tour. Although she has hinted she may return to the show one day for a third stint as a coach.

Perhaps Jessie could pick up some tips from her fellow UK judge will.i.am who headed Down Under to spin around next to Kylie last year?

The network is said to be keen to attract a younger audience with the Bang Bang chart-topper. Maybe she’ll make like will.i.am and tweet throughout to be down with the kids? Or adopt his love of metaphors and tell singers they make her feel like soggy cereal? Yes, one week in, that's already happened.

The Voice UK continues this Saturday at 7:00pm on BBC1