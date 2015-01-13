Jessie J returns to The Voice… on the other side of the world
It’s musical spinning chairs as the British singer takes over from Kylie Minogue in Australia
The Voice coaches appear to be playing a game of musical spinning chairs as it's revealed former UK coach Jessie J has slipped into Kylie Minogue’s seat on the Australian version of the show. Yes, Kylie, the very woman who took up Jessie's vacant red chair on the UK series last year.
“2015 is going to be FUN! I can’t wait!” Jessie J tweeted with a hat tip to the rest of the Aussie coaching line-up Delta Goodrem, Ricky Martin and Joel and Benji Madden.
“I love Australia, I can’t wait to see what voices I’ll discover,” she added in a statement released by Channel Nine ahead of the show’s fourth series.
Meanwhile, pop princess Kylie remains devoid of a spinning red chair to coach from, choosing to focus on her own world tour. Although she has hinted she may return to the show one day for a third stint as a coach.
Perhaps Jessie could pick up some tips from her fellow UK judge will.i.am who headed Down Under to spin around next to Kylie last year?
The network is said to be keen to attract a younger audience with the Bang Bang chart-topper. Maybe she’ll make like will.i.am and tweet throughout to be down with the kids? Or adopt his love of metaphors and tell singers they make her feel like soggy cereal? Yes, one week in, that's already happened.