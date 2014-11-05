"That’s how I work and I think its more real. People don’t do a song and a dance every time they do something, and jump and say 'I’ve just done this and done that'. You just get on with it don’t you?

"I think there are people in there who are very aware that it’s a televised programme. But whether the cameras were there or not I still would’ve behaved exactly the same."

After Team Summit lost the coach-tour task this week, Lord Sugar sent Bird packing, saying that she hadn't pulled her weight enough over the past five weeks.

More like this

But the 26 year-old operations manager says she was singled out because she was quieter than the other candidates.

"In the week before, Lord Sugar highlighted that he hadn’t seen a lot from me. In other words, I guess I hadn’t shouted as loud as everyone else.

"It's very strange watching myself back and I think I came across a lot quieter than I thought I was. But I guess there were a lot of people there and it has to be edited to a certain amount of time so I guess I just didn’t say anything that was really, really crazy or TV-worthy. I suppose just getting my head down and working was a bit boring!"

Bird, who cites Simon Cowell as her business inspiration, added that despite all the shouting in the boardroom, the candidates only argued when they were on film.

"It was a harmonious little house. Everyone seemed to be really good at leaving it at the door. I don’t think I’m that great at it to be honest, I keep in mind things that have happened. But everyone else seems to be really good at clicking in and clicking out of character.

"I didn’t see any arguments or anything like that, I think they might have saved those for the cameras. We didn’t have a lot of downtime, we’d come home, eat and go to bed."

Asked who should win, Bird responded: "I’m biased because the people who were the loudest, I don’t think they should get to the end. I don’t want them to win just for that reason. Roisin spoke very well and she’s a very clever girl. And also Mark. I think he’s a really, really strong candidate and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet. He’s got a lot more to give."

Here's Jemma's The Apprentice audition...

Advertisement

http://www.youtube.com/v/bwMlzoXRpo4&hl=en&fs=1