Jay beat fellow finalists EastEnder Kellie Bright and former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote to the coveted Glitterball Trophy, after all three couples performed three dances each.

"You deserve it so much," Jay said to professional partner Aliona, who is now the first professional to ever win the Glitterball Trophy more than once, after his win.

Admitting he felt "spaced out" to presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Jay went on to say: "It's been one of the most special things that I've ever done and with the most special person."

"We're really happy that you liked it," he added to the audience, before shedding a few tears.

The night had seen Jay come bottom of the leaderboard, with an accumulated score of 110. Georgia May Foote had come in second with 112 while Kellie Bright topped the board with 119, a score which included two 40s. But the outcome of the Grand Final was determined by the voting public alone and Jay clearly had their support.

"All I wanted was to get to the final," said a smiley Georgia after finding out the results, while Kellie added: "I've had the best time, I really have. I'm glad I got to see it through to the end."

Katie Derham left the competition earlier in the evening after a voting freeze saw her and parter Anton Du Beke come in last.

Strictly Come Dancing returns for a festive special on Christmas Day