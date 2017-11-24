Jamie Vardy voted FIVE times for wife Rebekah to do Bushtucker Trial on I’m a Celebrity
We partly have Jamie to thank for seeing Rebekah eat sheep’s anus on national television
Footballer Jamie Vardy has admitted to voting five times for his wife Rebekah to do the vomit-inducing Bushtucker Trial on I’m a Celebrity.
Wednesday’s episode saw Rebekah and Toff undertake the Worst Dates trial, where they were tasked with eating live bugs and animal genitalia.
“Bex’s face when she finds out that I voted for her 5 times on the app to do the eating trial,” wrote Jamie on Twitter.
“Sorry babe just wanted everyone to see that you’re fearless & you proved me right.”
She certainly did. The duo tucked into meal worms, fish eyes, crickets, cockroaches and a spider. Lowlights were Rebekah eating sheep’s anus and Toff munching on a bull’s penis. Wow.
