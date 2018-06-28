In Wednesday's show it was revealed that 12 new contestants would be joining the show – and one of those is Jack's ex. In her first interview she said there was still "something there" between her and Jack, even if she denies wanting to reignite their relationship.

The return of a second villa – Casa Amor – was also announced, and in Thursday's episode producers will split up the existing boys and girls into two houses and pair them with six new boys and girls.

It's safe to sat that this surprise twist has not gone down well.

As many viewers pointed out, this isn't supposed to be Ex on the Beach.

Some are worried for the future of Jack and Dani's relationship...

But others are sure that their newfound love will prevail.

Love Island will continue on Thursday 28th June at 9.15pm on ITV2