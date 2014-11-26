With the first box filled with flies – meaning she can't even scream – this is no walk in the park.

But will Kendra get going on the task, or will her fellow camp dwellers face a night of just rice and beans for dinner? What with Jake Quickenden scooping all ten stars in the live trial and Melanie Sykes earning nine the night before, the contestants have been well fed by the show's standards. If I was Kendra, I'd just yell "I'm A Celebrity" and let them go hungry for the night.

Check out this sneak peek and place your votes below:

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV