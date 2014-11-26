I’m A Celebrity: Will Kendra Wilkinson complete tonight’s Bushtucker Trial?
The former Playboy model must put her face through famous paintings to retrieve stars with her mouth - but do you think she’ll earn any meals for camp? Vote here...
Poor Kendra Wilkinson is the celebrity of choice for tonight’s Bushtucker Trial, having been voted in a whopping four times now.
It’s not getting any easier. She’s had to conquer the eating trial, she’s been chucked around in a cocktail shaker full of all manner of bugs and now the camper’s got to push her face through famous paintings in order to retrieve stars with her mouth.
With the first box filled with flies – meaning she can't even scream – this is no walk in the park.
But will Kendra get going on the task, or will her fellow camp dwellers face a night of just rice and beans for dinner? What with Jake Quickenden scooping all ten stars in the live trial and Melanie Sykes earning nine the night before, the contestants have been well fed by the show's standards. If I was Kendra, I'd just yell "I'm A Celebrity" and let them go hungry for the night.
Check out this sneak peek and place your votes below:
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV