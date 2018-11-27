However, some viewers believe that Anne deserves a bit of a break.

"It makes me quite angry when people vote for Anne to do a bushtucker trial," one viewer wrote on Twitter.

"Can people please show some sympathy towards Anne Hegerty, instead of voting her for a Bushtucker Trial? Who wants to watch a 60 year old autistic woman struggle with bugs and insects?," another I'm a Celeb fan tweeted.

More like this

"I love Anne Hegerty so much, as someone who works with adults with autism its hard to see her go through all this BS she has been getting," said @TylerPhilipCox.

However, the conversation on Twitter hasn't been entirely one-sided. "Anne's on I'm a Celeb," one fan tweeted, "a show where they do trials? And people are annoyed she's having to do a trial??"

While another added: "I feel really guilty for voting for Anne to do the bushtucker trial but equally 'Anne is exempt from this one on medical grounds' nearly ended up the show's new catchphrase," Alex Smith wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Is Anne being unfairly singled out by the public — or is this another chance for her to prove her hidden grit?