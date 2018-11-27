I’m a Celebrity viewers are divided as Anne gets voted to do ANOTHER Bushtucker Trial
The Chase quizzer Anne Hegerty has been selected for a third trial — and some fans aren't happy
Anne Hegerty has been selected by the public for Wednesday night's Bushtucker Trial, making it her third trial of the series so far — and I'm a Celebrity viewers are divided over whether she should have to endure another so soon.
Known as fierce quiz master 'The Governess' on The Chase, Anne has been praised for opening up about her Asperger's syndrome during her time in the jungle – and the bravery with which she has approached her Bushtucker Trials. On Monday night she managed to down a pint of liquidised fish eyes in 12 seconds as part of the show's annual live trial.
- I’m a Celebrity: who’s been nominated for the Bushtucker Trial?
- Autistic child writes touching letter to I’m a Celebrity’s Anne Hegerty
- I’m a Celebrity 2018: which stars have joined the jungle cast?
However, some viewers believe that Anne deserves a bit of a break.
"It makes me quite angry when people vote for Anne to do a bushtucker trial," one viewer wrote on Twitter.
"Can people please show some sympathy towards Anne Hegerty, instead of voting her for a Bushtucker Trial? Who wants to watch a 60 year old autistic woman struggle with bugs and insects?," another I'm a Celeb fan tweeted.
More like this
"I love Anne Hegerty so much, as someone who works with adults with autism its hard to see her go through all this BS she has been getting," said @TylerPhilipCox.
However, the conversation on Twitter hasn't been entirely one-sided. "Anne's on I'm a Celeb," one fan tweeted, "a show where they do trials? And people are annoyed she's having to do a trial??"
While another added: "I feel really guilty for voting for Anne to do the bushtucker trial but equally 'Anne is exempt from this one on medical grounds' nearly ended up the show's new catchphrase," Alex Smith wrote on Twitter.
Is Anne being unfairly singled out by the public — or is this another chance for her to prove her hidden grit?