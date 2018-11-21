And her openness has proved a particular inspiration for one younger viewer – five-year-old Joseph Jarvis.

In a tenderly written letter, shared on social media by his mother Kate, Joseph wrote, “I was diagnosed with autism when I was five.

“I think you are very brave for going in the jungle, I couldn’t go in there as there are too many bugs.

“Sometimes people are mean to me because I am autistic, but watching you makes me see that other people can have autism and maybe I can have a cool job like you when I am older.

“I hope you win.”

Joseph’s letter went viral on Twitter, with over 20,000 people liking the heart-warming post – including I’m a Celeb 2017 winner Georgia ‘Toff’ Tofolo.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV