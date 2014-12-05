“You feel you have known the other people for years, everything is heightened,” she says of her experience, adding, “it was much harder than I thought it would be. “In a weird, sadistic way it was fun.”

Vicki did take part in a Bushtucker Trial during her stint in the jungle, managing to scoop seven stars with broadcaster Michael Buerk.

She was also by Buerk’s side when he memorably dressed up as a bird for one of the Dingo Dollar challenges, which earns the campers extra treats.

“It was bizarre and hysterical. He looked ridiculous. Those skinny little legs in yellow. It was perfect.”

On leaving the jungle Vicki’s looking to work on a new TV series or an interview programme. “Maybe a new comedy series or a straight drama. Downton would be great. And Loose Women, I’d be good on that one.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV