In the short clip, we watch as Kay is served "Nuts Roast", before Ant asks him: "Can you guess what it is?"

"Yeah, it looks like some form of testicle," Kay responds, while Ant clarifies, "Deer testicles", and Dec chips in with: "Oh dear."

Ant and Dec then ask Kay to choose one testicle to eat from the roast dinner-style dish to win a star, which the contestant does before commenting: "It's not even warm!"

More like this

Kay follows through with the challenge, popping one of the deer testicles in his mouth – however the clip ends before we see whether he manages to eat it without retching.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The trial was filmed last night following Ant and Dec's live reveal of which celebrities the public had chosen to face the dreaded eating challenge.

During last night's episode, viewers watched the claustrophobic Jordan scream his way through the Viper Vault Bushtucker Trial, during which he was trapped in a coffin-like bolt alongside actor Shane Richie as the two attempted to unlock stars as reptiles slithered around them.

Despite almost backing out of the challenge, North made it through by going to his "happy place", walking away with nine out of 10 stars.

Advertisement

I'm A Celebrity airs tonight at the later time of 9.15pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.