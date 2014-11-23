I'm A Celebrity: Melanie Sykes gets a fright in the kitchen
As a presenter of Let's Do Lunch with Gino and Mel, Melanie Sykes is used to a kitchen setting, but not one teaming with this many jungle nasties...
TV presenter Melanie Sykes is more than used to a kitchen surrounding being one of the hosts on Let's Do Lunch with Gino and Mel. But if she's ever thought the studio was too cold, the kitchen tops too messy or perhaps had enough of her co-host Gino D'Acampo for that day, she probably won't be moaning again. Not after tonight's Bushtucker Trial Hell's Kitchen.
Mel had thought the task would involved eating. Instead, Mel's given ten minutes to root around the bug-filled domestic scene in search of keys, which presumably unlock the ten stars on offer. Can Mel feed the hungry camp? Or will she be crying out for rescue?
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV