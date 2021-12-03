I’m A Celebrity’s AJ Pritchard says he’s “really worried” that Matty Lee will be the first to leave the Castle this year

AJ Pritchard has weighed in on whether the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is sidelining contestant Matty Lee.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Pritchard, who starred in last year’s I’m A Celebrity, said he was disappointed Richard Madeley had left the series so soon – and that he’s “really worried” Olympic diver Matty Lee will be among the first celebrities voted out.

“The person I kept saying to everyone I wanted to see the most was Richard, and then suddenly he was gone before he was there. So I was a bit disappointed about that,” the former Strictly Come Dancing pro said.

“I’m really worried that on this first eviction, you’re going to lose someone like Matty Lee, who we haven’t really even seen on TV. I want to see more of him, more of his personality.”

Asked what advice he’d give Lee, he said: “I think the best bit of advice is enjoy it, be inquisitive, and just speak to everybody really, that’s what needs to happen.”

Madeley has already left the competition, after he broke the show’s COVID-19 production bubble to visit hospital.

The ITV series has been beset with multiple production issues so far, with a second security breach in as many weeks reported today, Friday 3rd December.

Last weekend’s and Monday’s (29th November) episodes also had been cancelled due to damage to the production base caused by extreme weather conditions, but it returned the following day.

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

AJ Pritchard will next appear in the pantomime Cinderella! at Wolverhampton Grant Theatre, with tickets on sale now.

