I’m A Celebrity off air again tonight after “significant” weather damage

Fans will have to wait at least one more night as I’m A Celebrity 2021 remains off air due to the effect of Storm Arwen.

The brutal weather has battered the production base at Gwrych Castle, where I’m A Celebrity is filmed, in recent days and, as the wind persists, it’s still not possible for filming to resume and the celebrities to return to the castle.

The news was confirmed on This Morning today (Monday 29th November), with Matthew Wright appearing alongside hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to discuss the latest update from Wales.

Announcing that the show would not air tonight, Wright said the celebrities remained in their bubbles after being removed from the castle on Saturday.

On Saturday night, ITV said in a statement: “Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle.”

It is understood that the safety of the contestants is the primary priority of the channel and all celebrities have been returned to quarantine until production is back up and running.

With the show missing at least three of it’s planned nightly episodes and the production base still undergoing repairs after suffering damage in the storm, Wright also raised questions about what the fate of this series could be if ITV are unable to bring I’m A Celebrity back tomorrow night.

“I don’t know whether it would be better to pull the plug,” he mused.

Schofield responded by saying that wasn’t the way things went in TV, insisting: “The show must go on.

“Hopefully they’ll get it back on again,” he added.

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV asking for comment.

At the weekend, ITV confirmed the I’m A Celeb production base had sustained “significant damage” in the stormy weather.

Ant and Dec have been unable to present live from the site since the damage but said in an Instagram video that the team were working “round the clock” to fix the damage and get the show back up and running.

We will keep you updated as soon as we know when I’m A Celebrity will return.

Previous episodes of I'm A Celebrity are available to catch up now on ITV Hub.