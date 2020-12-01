But how did the pair do as they fought there way through the trial to get those all-important meals for camp (or pub grub as it was tonight)?

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Very well is the answer, as they smashed their way through the challenge, although it was not exactly a delightful experience for either. Gi had to throw a variety of disgusting things to Vernon who had to catch it in his helmet and then fill up containers to get stars.

ITV

Sure enough, it proved to be a messy experience but with pub grub up for grabs (no sprouts though, sorry, Vernon) the pair got stuck in – and it showed. Poor old Vernon had to use his head as the base of the helmet so everything went over his head and messed up his hair, fish guts, offal and all.

More like this

It would be fair to say it was a pretty disgusting trial and many on Twitter were quick to comment with one even comparing it to a long-running horror franchise.

But they managed the full eight stars on offer and secured that all-important pub grub for the evening's celebration. That pub grub was on offer because it was that time of year again... the annual trip to the boozer (obviously not The Jungle Arms this year) for a good old meal and a sing-song!

A pre-elimination Beverley Callard along with Shane Richie took part in a challenge where they had to work out the UK's most common pub name (it was The Red Lion in case you wondered) and the prize was the pub trip, that sadly Bev never did get to enjoy.

Advertisement

I'm A Celebrity continues tomorrow night (Wednesday, 2nd December) at 9pm on ITV. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.