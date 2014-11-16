Tonight's episode shows fellow campmate Kendra trying to encourage Buerk to loosen up: “We should do some shots and get this party going, let’s twerk or something, pick up your pants Michael to loosen them!”

Before the other celebs joined him Buerk had said, "I'd probably describe myself as self-important and pompous so getting out of my comfort zone and pricking my pomposity might be very good for me."

He clearly doesn't know the half of it.

This year's series has a new 'jungle jail' twist, where voters can decide which group gets to spend an extra night of luxury... and which of the campmates have to be locked up in the 'celebrity slammer'.

This Sunday's opening episode also sees TOWIE star Gemma Collins freaking out in the helicopter to the camp –right after saying, "I might just become Bear Grylls, you never know"...

