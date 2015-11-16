"You hear the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here Noooowwww' shout from one of the bridges," last year's runner-up Jake Quickenden told RadioTimes.com. "You get butterflies."

The former X Factor contestant, who placed second to reigning King of the Jungle Carl Fogarty, joked that everyone has a pretty set routine when their arrival heralds a Bushtucker Trial or a campmate's departure.

More like this

"You hear it and you know somebody’s going to leave in an hour. Then everyone goes to the toilet, clears themselves out, has a bit of hot water to drink and rice and beans and gets ready to get told if you’re going home or not."

Ahem, evening Prime Minister...

Advertisement

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! runs every night on ITV