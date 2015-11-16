I'm A Celebrity campmates know the show is starting because they hear Ant and Dec yell
The jungle stars are always ready for Ant and Dec's arrival because they hear them shouting from the bridge – just like us viewers
Ever wondered how the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmates are always ready for hosts Ant and Dec's arrival in camp?
They don't know what time it is - and even though they get a morning wake up call (no one wants to watch a bunch of celebs snoozing) - they never know when the show is going to start. The only way they really know they're about to go live? The same way we do: with Ant and Dec yelling from the rope bridge.
"You hear the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here Noooowwww' shout from one of the bridges," last year's runner-up Jake Quickenden told RadioTimes.com. "You get butterflies."
The former X Factor contestant, who placed second to reigning King of the Jungle Carl Fogarty, joked that everyone has a pretty set routine when their arrival heralds a Bushtucker Trial or a campmate's departure.
"You hear it and you know somebody’s going to leave in an hour. Then everyone goes to the toilet, clears themselves out, has a bit of hot water to drink and rice and beans and gets ready to get told if you’re going home or not."
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! runs every night on ITV