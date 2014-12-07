Foggy was the life and soul of the camp, always ready to crack a joke or simply get his kit off for a laugh. In the trials, he proved himself as brave and tenacious as you would expect from a superbike champ. One highlight was his bromance with fellow contestant Jimmy Bullard; the pair were even christened ‘Joggy’ by the other campmates. “Once he left, I fell apart like a cheap watch,” Foggy later admitted.

Foggy won in the final against daytime TV presenter Melanie Sykes and reality star Jake Quickenden, where all three triumphed in individual Bush Tucker Trials and enjoyed a slap-up meal (except Jake, who ate too fast and gave himself stomach cramps.) After Mel was eliminated, it was down to Jake and ‘Fogs’.

Quickenden was magnanimous in defeat. “I couldn’t have lost to a better man,” he said after the results came in. “He’s an absolute Crocodile Dundee.”

More like this

Advertisement

As for the winner himself, Foggy seemed to have trouble taking it all in. Speaking to Ant and Dec afterwards, he said: “It sounds unbelievable, it sounds like a dream. Whatever is coming out of my mouth now is just crap.”