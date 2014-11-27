Then in 2011 it was McBusted's Dougie Poynter and former TOWIE star Mark Wright who buddied up. Their final meal in camp was as emotional as any romantic comedy.

It looked like Michael and Tinchy were stepping up to the plate this time around. Unexpected, yes, but minutes after meeting they were already coming up with their own handshake. When Tinchy had a trial, it was Michael who walked him along the bridge. When Michael wanted to learn to rap, Tinchy set up his own camp-based rap school, no questions asked.

But one moment last night changed all of that as former footballer Jimmy Bullard and superbike champ Carl Fogarty got cosy. Sure, they've been hanging out since their entry into the jungle. Sure it looked like X Factor's Jake Quickenden might ruin it all (three's a crowd and all that). But no. When trapped in the Shed of Dred, trying to earn stars for camp while bugs poured in, only the Jimmy and Foggy – aka 'Joggy' – bromance could keep them going. And a little blast of Sweet Home Alabama of course...

More like this

Advertisement

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV